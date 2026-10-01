Delhi University student from Kerala stalked for over 3 months
A Delhi University student from Kerala reported being stalked and harassed for over three months by a 23-year-old Delhi University graduate in North Delhi's Maurice Nagar.
Despite her objections, the man kept calling and following her until she finally reached out to the police on September 29, worried about her safety.
Police question accused amid safety concerns
After the victim gave her formal statement, police questioned the accused.
The case has sparked fresh concerns about women's safety at Delhi University, especially after other recent harassment incidents nearby.
As one friend put it, "We are participating in protests for our safety, to be able to walk on the streets without any fear, and this is what is happening to our friend," said a friend of the woman, who did not wish to be identified.