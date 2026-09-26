Delhi University students protest demanding better safety for women
India
After a recent gang rape near Kalkaji, Delhi University students hit the streets to demand better safety for women.
Students from colleges like Lady Shri Ram and Gargi called out poor security, saying the city isn't doing enough to protect them, even on campus or while commuting.
Students demand safer spaces, reliable policing
Protesters asked for safer public spaces and more reliable police presence, especially in areas where many feel unsafe.
Stories about harassment on busses and in poorly lit spots were common, with students saying these issues are part of daily life, and it's time things changed.