Delhi university students protest exam leaks, seek Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
India
Students from major Delhi universities gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest exam paper leaks and problems in the education system.
Organized by the satirical Cockroach Janta Party, the demonstration called for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Slogans like "Our future is leaked, their future is secure" summed up their frustration with how things are being run.
Student groups demand ongoing education reforms
Student leaders and groups like AISA stressed that this isn't just about one issue: they want ongoing action to fix deeper problems.
Some students also urged the movement to include concerns like unemployment so it speaks to more people.
The protest reflects growing impatience among young people for real reforms in India's education system.