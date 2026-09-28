Delhi University suspends 3 students over Mukherjee Nagar stalking complaint
India
Delhi University has suspended three students after two female students reported being stalked and harassed near Hakikat Park in Mukherjee Nagar.
The incident happened on September 23, 2026, and led to a first information report by the Delhi Police.
The university quickly suspended Naman, Abhinav Kumar, and Abhimanyu Kumar from their courses.
Two accused are law faculty students
According to the complaint, the accused, two of whom are law faculty students, allegedly harassed the women from a white SUV.
Police have registered a case for stalking and insulting a woman's modesty.
Delhi University has suspended the three students with immediate effect based on the FIR.