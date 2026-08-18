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Home / News / India News / 'Almost split...head': DU professor assaulted by PhD scholar narrates incident 
'Almost split...head': DU professor assaulted by PhD scholar narrates incident 
The university formed a three-member committee

'Almost split...head': DU professor assaulted by PhD scholar narrates incident 

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 18, 2026
02:57 pm
What's the story

The Delhi University (DU) professor who was allegedly assaulted by a 31-year-old PhD scholar has shared his version of how the incident unfolded. Speaking to ANI, he said he was entering the Umang Bhawan at 10:30am for his 11:00am class when the PhD student punched and slapped him, causing him to fall to the ground. "It was fortunate that there was a railing behind me; I didn't hit it, or else my head would have been split open."

Incident details

DU has suspended the PhD scholar

He continued, "He was saying something—I found out later that he was referring to his PhD admission interview from a year and a half or two years ago. There is a ten-member committee for that interview, and I was one of the members."

DU has suspended the PhD scholar, Shubham Singh, from its Faculty of Law. He has been prohibited from entering university premises.

The university also formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

Twitter Post

Jha speaks to ANI

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Assault account

Professor Jha has been teaching at DU for 23 years

The university's proctor Manoj Kumar Singh issued the suspension order, which stated that "his entry into the premises of the university is banned."

The order was issued after a 134-second CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online.

Professor Jha has been teaching at DU for 23 years.

He also alleged this was the second such incident involving Singh.

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Admission frustration

Singh admitted to being frustrated 

"On July 29, 2025, he barged into my office, asking why I questioned him about the Constitution during his PhD interview," Jha said.

Singh admitted to being frustrated with the questions asked by Jha during his PhD admission interview. He said this frustration led to the alleged assault.

"I was frustrated with the questions the professor had asked me in the interview and the overall system wherein I got enrolled in the course in 2024-25," Singh said.

Safety concerns

Incident raises concerns over campus safety

The incident has raised concerns over campus safety, with the Academics for Action and Development Delhi Teachers's Association questioning how quality teaching can continue in such an environment.

"We are deeply concerned about how quality teaching-learning can be conducted when such a violent aggression is committed against a teacher," they said.

The Democratic Teachers' Front also highlighted that this isn't an isolated case of violence against teachers on campus.

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