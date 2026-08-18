Delhi University suspends PhD student Shubham Singh over alleged assault
India
Delhi University has suspended Shubham Singh, a Ph.D. student from the Faculty of Law, for allegedly assaulting a professor on August 17 at Umang Bhawan.
The incident was caught on CCTV, and Singh is now banned from all university premises under Ordinance XV-B.
Probe committee led by Rajeev Gupta
The university quickly set up a three-member committee, led by Rajeev Gupta (chemistry), with Vipul Singh (history), and Sudha Singh (Hindi), to investigate.
They will submit their report, as stated in an official notice from the Proctor's Office.