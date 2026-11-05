Delhi unveils 2026 relocation policy to house 500,000 slum families

Delhi just announced a big move, about 500,000 families living in slums will get permanent homes under the Delhi Slum and Jhuggi Jhopri Relocation and Rehabilitation Policy, 2026, which will give momentum to the Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan scheme.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says the idea is to make sure people can relocate within three kilometers of their current spot, so they're still close to work and school.