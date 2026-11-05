Delhi unveils 2026 relocation policy to house 500,000 slum families
Delhi just announced a big move, about 500,000 families living in slums will get permanent homes under the Delhi Slum and Jhuggi Jhopri Relocation and Rehabilitation Policy, 2026, which will give momentum to the Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan scheme.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says the idea is to make sure people can relocate within three kilometers of their current spot, so they're still close to work and school.
One-bedroom units with schools and healthcare
Eligible families will get one-bedroom, hall and kitchen housing units in complexes that come with schools, anganwadi centers, healthcare facilities, and playgrounds.
Allotments will be done through a computerized draw for fairness, with a centralized digital platform based on geographic information system technology used to monitor projects, manage allotments and maintain beneficiary records.
Families with disabled members will get priority for ground-floor units.
While redevelopment happens, developers will arrange temporary housing or rented accommodation, and there's a system in place if anyone has complaints along the way.