Delhi unveils 4-step plan to reduce Yamuna froth and pollution India May 08, 2026

Delhi just rolled out a four-step action plan to tackle the foamy mess on the Yamuna River.

The government is preparing a phased relocation policy to shift dhobi ghats away from the banks, mapping illegal dyeing units and working toward their permanent closure, and teaming up with IIT Roorkee experts to redesign the Okhla barrage slope (a big reason for all that froth).

There's also a new riverfront hub coming up at Kalindi Kunj.

Minister Parvesh Verma says the measures are aimed at reducing pollution and froth formation, including through waste control and engineering fixes.