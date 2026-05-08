Delhi unveils 4-step plan to reduce Yamuna froth and pollution
Delhi just rolled out a four-step action plan to tackle the foamy mess on the Yamuna River.
The government is preparing a phased relocation policy to shift dhobi ghats away from the banks, mapping illegal dyeing units and working toward their permanent closure, and teaming up with IIT Roorkee experts to redesign the Okhla barrage slope (a big reason for all that froth).
There's also a new riverfront hub coming up at Kalindi Kunj.
Minister Parvesh Verma says the measures are aimed at reducing pollution and froth formation, including through waste control and engineering fixes.
Delhi builds decentralized STPs for Yamuna
Delhi is building decentralized sewage treatment plants so wastewater doesn't flow straight into the Yamuna anymore.
The city's aiming to get its stretch of the river clean by 2028, and projects like a ₹100 crore Chhath ghat and riverfront with Uttar Pradesh are part of that push.
The clampdown on polluting dyeing units is getting stricter too, so hopefully, less foam and more life by the water soon.