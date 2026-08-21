Delhi unveils Master Plan 2047 boosting pandemic and disaster resilience
Delhi just dropped its Master Plan for 2047, and it is all about making the city tougher against pandemics and disasters.
Think more green spaces, flexible work hubs closer to home, and affordable housing, especially for migrants.
The plan also sets up dedicated evacuation spots in crowded areas so people can get to safety faster during emergencies.
Delhi prioritizes structural audits, flood controls
Safety is getting a serious upgrade: high-risk zones will be prioritized for structural safety audits, and new buildings must meet earthquake standards.
Parks and open grounds are now official emergency gathering points. Plus, there is a big push to tackle flooding by preserving natural drains and turning flood-prone parks into water sinks.
Fire safety rules are tighter too, with mandatory clearances for risky facilities and alternative firefighting measures, including hydrant networks and mobile fire hydrants, may be explored in densely populated areas.