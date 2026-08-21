Delhi unveils Master Plan 2047 to activate city after dark
India
Delhi just rolled out its Master Plan 2047, and it's all about making the city buzz day and night.
Think late-night food spots, cultural events, shops, and sports facilities staying open near popular hangouts, so you can actually enjoy Delhi after dark.
The goal? More fun, boost local trade and business, and a livelier city vibe.
Master Plan 2047 proposes cultural hubs
The plan wants to transform places like Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, India Gate lawns, Hauz Khas, and Mehrauli into cool cultural hubs.
There's also talk of turning unused spaces (like landfills) into public spaces.
Plus: expect more festivals, night markets, pedestrian-friendly streets, and greener spaces.