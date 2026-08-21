Delhi unveils Master Plan 2047 with negative list zoning
Delhi just dropped its Master Plan for 2047, and it's switching things up with a "negative list" zoning system.
Instead of only saying what you can do in each area, the plan now lists what you definitely can't, making city planning more flexible and future-ready.
Delhi zoning lists bans and approvals
In residential zones, things like airports, bus terminals, and government offices are out, but local markets and budget hotels get the green light.
Commercial areas allow group housing but say no to industrial parks and foreign missions.
Industrial zones strictly ban heavy-polluting activities like smelting or chemical plants.
If these rules ever need to change, there has to be central government approval on the recommendation of the Delhi government, keeping things balanced as the city grows.