Delhi updates electoral rolls across 70 segments with 13,000+ officers

Failing to submit forms risks delisting

Officers might visit at different times, even weekends, and can come back at least three times if you're not home.

No extra documents are needed; just make sure your details match what was last recorded in 2002.

Miss out on submitting your forms and you could be left off the list for upcoming elections.

With more than 14.5 million voters in Delhi, this revision is all about making sure everyone gets their say at the polls.