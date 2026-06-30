Delhi updates electoral rolls across 70 segments with 13,000+ officers
Delhi is rolling out a big refresh of its electoral rolls, with more than 13,000 officers going door-to-door across the city's 70 assembly segments.
If you want to stay on the voter list, you'll need to fill out two quick forms by July 29, either when an officer visits or online, if that's easier.
The updated draft list drops August 5, and the final version will be ready by October 7.
Failing to submit forms risks delisting
Officers might visit at different times, even weekends, and can come back at least three times if you're not home.
No extra documents are needed; just make sure your details match what was last recorded in 2002.
Miss out on submitting your forms and you could be left off the list for upcoming elections.
With more than 14.5 million voters in Delhi, this revision is all about making sure everyone gets their say at the polls.