Delhi updates food security rules for 2026: What has changed

New eligibility criteria

This change means more low-income families could get access to subsidized food.

But there are tighter checks: if you own property in certain areas, pay income tax, have a four-wheeler (except one commercial vehicle), use lots of electricity, work for the government, or already get other food subsidies—you're out.

District-level committees (headed by the District Magistrate and including MLAs, SDM, Assistant Commissioner) will scrutinize and verify applications, while complaints will be dealt with through a separate time-bound grievance redressal system at circle, district and state levels, with Additional District Magistrates as district grievance officers and specified resolution timelines (24 hours/15 days).

New vigilance groups aim to keep things fair and transparent.