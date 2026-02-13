Delhi updates food security rules for 2026: What has changed
Delhi just updated its food security rules for 2026—now, families earning up to ₹1.2 lakh a year (up from ₹1 lakh) can apply for ration cards.
The process is going digital and screening will be stricter, focusing on those who need it most under the National Food Security Act.
New eligibility criteria
This change means more low-income families could get access to subsidized food.
But there are tighter checks: if you own property in certain areas, pay income tax, have a four-wheeler (except one commercial vehicle), use lots of electricity, work for the government, or already get other food subsidies—you're out.
District-level committees (headed by the District Magistrate and including MLAs, SDM, Assistant Commissioner) will scrutinize and verify applications, while complaints will be dealt with through a separate time-bound grievance redressal system at circle, district and state levels, with Additional District Magistrates as district grievance officers and specified resolution timelines (24 hours/15 days).
New vigilance groups aim to keep things fair and transparent.