Lots of folks are updating their details too: over 51,000 have requested name deletions and around 346,000 want corrections or changes. Most of these requests are already sorted.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, also tackled millions of flagged discrepancies: almost all are now cleared.

If you still need to make changes or get on the list, you've got until November 30 for enumeration forms by ASDD electors and December 15 for claims and objections to be disposed of.

The final updated voter roll drops December 22!