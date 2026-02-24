Delhi: UPSC aspirant, 2 others racially abused, molested by neighbors
Three young women from Arunachal Pradesh, including one UPSC aspirant, were subjected to racist slurs and sexual harassment by neighbors in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on February 20, 2026.
The confrontation began over dust from AC installation work, but quickly escalated as the accused—Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain—allegedly hurled insults like "dhandhewali," told them to "sell momos," and used racial slurs such as "northeast people are shit."
A video of the incident has gone viral.
Accused on the run; political leaders condemn incident
Police have filed an FIR under sections for insulting a woman's modesty, criminal intimidation, and promoting enmity based on race.
Both accused are on the run as of February 2026. The victims' lawyer is representing them.
Political leaders across parties have condemned the incident and called for action. The women want an apology from those involved.