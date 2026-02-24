Delhi: UPSC aspirant, 2 others racially abused, molested by neighbors India Feb 24, 2026

Three young women from Arunachal Pradesh, including one UPSC aspirant, were subjected to racist slurs and sexual harassment by neighbors in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on February 20, 2026.

The confrontation began over dust from AC installation work, but quickly escalated as the accused—Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain—allegedly hurled insults like "dhandhewali," told them to "sell momos," and used racial slurs such as "northeast people are shit."

A video of the incident has gone viral.