Delhi vendors told to close for BRICS summit, face losses

Delhi's roadside vendors are feeling the pinch as police verbally asked some hawkers and street vendors along parts of the BRICS/VIP routes to remain closed for the BRICS summit.

Some vendors in Janpath had been asked since Monday, September 7, 2026, to keep their shops closed till Sunday, September 13, while restrictions for hawkers and street vendors along summit-linked routes kicked in on September 11, forcing many to pack up and lose out on daily earnings.

Suraj Kumar shared that his income dropped from ₹500 to just ₹250, and others like Ramkumar Singh expect losses of thousands.

Jewelry seller Amit says he and his partners could lose up to ₹30,000.