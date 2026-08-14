Delhi voter list review flags about 4.9 million voter entries
Delhi's voter list is getting a big update: about 4.9 million people (that's roughly one-third of all voters) are expected to be absent, shifted, dead, or duplicate in the latest review.
This check is happening through house-to-house visits and wraps up on August 17.
So far, most forms have been digitized, but the final numbers could still change.
Digitization uneven across Delhi districts
Digitization rates aren't the same everywhere: Outer North district leads with around 75.51% of forms digitized, while South East trails at just 55.15%.
Rohini's assembly constituency stands out with an impressive 82%.
booth level officers and political party agents are teaming up to make sure everyone who should be on the list actually is.
The updated draft voter roll drops August 24, and after claims and objections, the final list will be out October 27.