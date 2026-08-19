Delhi voter list update sees BLOs struggle and 4.76 million ASDDO
Delhi just wrapped up a big update of its voter list, but things got messy.
BLOs (the folks handling the process) struggled with last-minute online forms, so some people couldn't even submit their details.
Out of 9.75 million verified voters, only about two-thirds made it onto the digital rolls, while a huge 4.76 million landed in the "Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others" (ASDDO) category.
Most Delhi ASDDO entries marked shifted
Most of those flagged as ASDDO were marked "Shifted," and nearly 1 million were called "Duplicate."
Some voters say they ran into confusing deadlines or got mixed messages from different officers: one resident shared his form was flat-out rejected because of a "mismatch between his Aadhaar and Voter ID card details."
Over 1,500 online applications are still unverified after the deadline.
If you're in that excluded 32.8%, you'll need to reapply between August 24 and September 23 to get back on track for upcoming elections.