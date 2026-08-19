Delhi voter list update sees BLOs struggle and 4.76 million ASDDO

Delhi just wrapped up a big update of its voter list, but things got messy.

BLOs (the folks handling the process) struggled with last-minute online forms, so some people couldn't even submit their details.

Out of 9.75 million verified voters, only about two-thirds made it onto the digital rolls, while a huge 4.76 million landed in the "Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others" (ASDDO) category.