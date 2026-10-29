Delhi voter revision draws only 2,71,639 Form 6 applications
Delhi's big voter list update hasn't seen much action: 2,71,639 Form 6 applications were received between August 31 and October 27, even though 47,56,722 electors were excluded from the draft list published on August 31.
If you want to check your status or make changes, you've got until October 30 to file claims or objections.
West Delhi leads with 33,377 registrations
West Delhi leads with the highest number of new registration applications (33,377), followed by North West Delhi (27,341), East Delhi (26,212), South East Delhi (26,054), and North East Delhi (25,973).
Meanwhile, thousands also filed requests for corrections: 1,02,149 Form 8 applications.
The good news: nearly all discrepancy notices sent out during this revision have been sorted out already.
The final updated voter list drops on December 4.