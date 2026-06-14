Delhi wakes to cooler Sunday with 26.2°C minimum, 37°C forecast India Jun 14, 2026

Delhi woke up to a pleasantly cool Sunday, with the minimum temperature dipping to 26.2 degrees Celsius, nearly two degrees below what's typical for June.

The India Meteorological Department says we can expect highs around 37 degrees Celsius, partly cloudy skies, and maybe even some thunder or lightning later.

Humidity was at 61% this morning, so it feels a bit muggy but not too sticky.