Delhi wakes to cooler Sunday with 26.2°C minimum, 37°C forecast
India
Delhi woke up to a pleasantly cool Sunday, with the minimum temperature dipping to 26.2 degrees Celsius, nearly two degrees below what's typical for June.
The India Meteorological Department says we can expect highs around 37 degrees Celsius, partly cloudy skies, and maybe even some thunder or lightning later.
Humidity was at 61% this morning, so it feels a bit muggy but not too sticky.
Delhi air quality moderate AQI 143
Delhi's air quality is holding steady in the "moderate" zone, with an AQI of 143, so nothing too alarming unless you're sensitive to pollution.
The weather forecast suggests temperatures will stay around 37 degrees Celsius today, and partly cloudy skies with the possibility of thunder and lightning are possible if you're heading out.