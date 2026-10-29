Delhi wakes to poor air with AQI 229, rain forecast
India
Delhi woke up to "poor" air quality today, with the AQI hitting 229.
But there's a silver lining: weather experts say rain is on the way, which could help clear out some of that pollution and give everyone a bit of a breather.
Delhi stations record above normal temperatures
It's not just the air: temperatures are running higher than usual too.
Safdarjung clocked in at 19.2 degrees Celsius overnight (that's over three degrees Celsius above normal), and other spots like Palam and Lodhi Road recorded 17.7 degrees Celsius and 18.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.
For now, all eyes are on the skies for that much-needed rainfall.