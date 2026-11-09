Delhi wakes to smog after Diwali Burari crossing AQI 441
Delhi woke up to seriously bad air this Monday, with pollution levels (air quality index, AQI) shooting past 440 in Burari Crossing right after Diwali.
Burari Crossing was hit hardest at 441, and places like Vivek Vihar and Delhi Technological University were not far behind.
The thick smog led to low visibility and raised real worries about health for everyone stepping outside.
Delhi NCR enters Stage III GRAP
With pollution spiking, authorities rolled out Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and NCR.
This means stricter rules (think limits on vehicles and a pause on construction work) to try to bring the numbers down.
Areas like Rohini and Jahangirpuri are also dealing with the same severe air, so these emergency steps are all about keeping people safe until things clear up.