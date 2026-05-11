Delhi wakes to unusually warm Monday with Safdarjung 27.1 Celsius
India
Delhi woke up to an unusually warm Monday, with night temperatures staying higher than normal: Safdarjung hit 27.1 Celsius, which is 1.7 Celsius above average.
Other spots like Lodhi Road and Ayanagar were also warmer than usual.
IMD warns thunderstorms and AQI 117
No rain yet this morning, but the India Meteorological Department said thunderstorms and showers could hit later today or Tuesday (yellow alert out.).
Meanwhile, the city's air quality is holding steady in the "moderate" range (Air Quality Index, AQI 117), so it's not perfect but nothing too alarming for most people right now.