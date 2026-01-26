Delhi wakes up to 3.6°C as cold wave hits hard
Delhi just had a seriously chilly morning—Ayanagar dipped to 3.6°C on January 26, about 5.4°C below normal for this time of year.
Other areas like Safdarjung and Ridge also saw temperatures drop several degrees below normal, according to IMD data.
Why does it matter?
The sudden cold snap is thanks to clear skies and northwesterly winds, but it's not just about shivering—air quality took a hit too, with AQI touching "poor" levels at 209.
A yellow alert is out for Tuesday: expect light rain and gusty winds up to 40km/h.
The cold wave means higher risk of breathing issues, especially for vulnerable groups, plus foggy mornings have messed with travel across Delhi-NCR.
What's next?
Relief might be on the way—a western disturbance could bring some rain and slightly warmer nights from January 27.
Air quality should improve by January 29, but keep those jackets handy; more Himalayan snowfall could mean another cool-down soon.