Delhi wakes up to 3.6°C as cold wave hits hard

Why does it matter?

The sudden cold snap is thanks to clear skies and northwesterly winds, but it's not just about shivering—air quality took a hit too, with AQI touching "poor" levels at 209.

A yellow alert is out for Tuesday: expect light rain and gusty winds up to 40km/h.

The cold wave means higher risk of breathing issues, especially for vulnerable groups, plus foggy mornings have messed with travel across Delhi-NCR.