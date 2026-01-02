Delhi wakes up to smog, dense fog on January 2
Delhi started the new year under a thick layer of smog and heavy fog, making it tough to get around on Friday morning.
Temperatures hovered around 11°C, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says this dense fog is likely to stick around until January 6.
Air quality was also rough, with the city's AQI at a worrying 348—firmly in the "very poor" zone.
Why bother?
If you were out early or had somewhere to be, you probably noticed just how hard it was to see anything—drone shots showed barely-visible roads near Sarai Kale Khan and Akshardham.
Several areas like Anand Vihar and Chandni Chowk reported especially high pollution levels.
All this means longer commutes and some real health risks for everyone breathing that air—even as Republic Day rehearsals at India Gate carried on through the haze.