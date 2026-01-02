Snow and ice alert for northeast England this weekend India Jan 02, 2026

Heads up if you're in northeast England: the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday.

Expect snow showers moving in on Saturday morning, with most places seeing 1-3cm, and up to 8cm possible in the North York Moors.

Areas like Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham, and Middlesbrough are all on watch.