Snow and ice alert for northeast England this weekend
Heads up if you're in northeast England: the Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice from midnight Friday to midnight Saturday.
Expect snow showers moving in on Saturday morning, with most places seeing 1-3cm, and up to 8cm possible in the North York Moors.
Areas like Newcastle, Sunderland, Durham, and Middlesbrough are all on watch.
Why bother?
Travel could get tricky—think icy roads, delayed trains or flights, and even some power cuts if things get rough.
If you're heading out, keep an eye on updates and plan for extra time (or maybe just enjoy a cozy day in).