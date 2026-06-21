Delhi warmer than usual as IMD forecasts thunderstorms and relief India Jun 21, 2026

Delhi felt a bit warmer than usual this Sunday, with highs at 38.9 Celsius and lows at 28.8 Celsius, both just above the typical June numbers.

According to the IMD, some relief is on the way: expect thunderstorms and rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms was predicted, with temperatures hovering between 38 Celsius and 27 Celsius.