Delhi warmer than usual as IMD forecasts thunderstorms and relief
India
Delhi felt a bit warmer than usual this Sunday, with highs at 38.9 Celsius and lows at 28.8 Celsius, both just above the typical June numbers.
According to the IMD, some relief is on the way: expect thunderstorms and rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms was predicted, with temperatures hovering between 38 Celsius and 27 Celsius.
Delhi AQI 127 moderate, humidity 39%
The city's air quality was rated moderate by CPCB, with an AQI of 127, so nothing too alarming unless you're sensitive to pollution.
Humidity was pretty noticeable at 39% early in the morning, making things feel a bit muggy out there.