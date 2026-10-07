Delhi waste crisis: 44.16% of daily trash unprocessed at landfills

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi wants to build new waste-processing plants in areas like Singhola and Narela to help fix things.

Right now, there are four waste-to-energy plants, but they can't keep up with all the trash.

Plans to upgrade a composting plant in Okhla are running late too.

With Delhi expected to generate around 25,000 tons per day by 2047, the pressure is only growing for better solutions.