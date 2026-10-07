Delhi waste crisis: 44.16% of daily trash unprocessed at landfills
India
Delhi is struggling with a huge waste problem: 44.16% of its daily trash isn't getting processed and ends up in already overflowing landfills like Okhla, Bhalswa, and Ghazipur.
Every day, the city produces 1,386 tons of waste, and just this past year alone, another 1,597 tons have piled up.
Delhi MCD plans new waste plants
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi wants to build new waste-processing plants in areas like Singhola and Narela to help fix things.
Right now, there are four waste-to-energy plants, but they can't keep up with all the trash.
Plans to upgrade a composting plant in Okhla are running late too.
With Delhi expected to generate around 25,000 tons per day by 2047, the pressure is only growing for better solutions.