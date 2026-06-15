Delhi water board launches ₹500 cr Yamuna rejuvenation plan

Delhi plan includes 6.47km pipeline

This plan includes a 6.47km closed pipeline, three big pumping stations, and real-time pollution monitoring.

It'll also divert untreated sewage from Jahangirpuri drain for proper cleaning before releasing it at Wazirabad.

With central funding and Delhi covering maintenance costs, the 15-year O&M period for the conveyance system, the goal is to double the river's flow and cut down on pollution in a section responsible for over three-quarters of Yamuna's contamination.

If all goes well, we could see much cleaner water—and maybe even healthier river life, soon.