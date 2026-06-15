Delhi water board launches ₹500 cr Yamuna rejuvenation plan
Delhi's water board is rolling out a massive ₹500 crore plan to help the Yamuna River breathe again.
The project, approved late last year, will pump 318 million liters of treated water every day into the river's most polluted stretch near Sur Ghat, hoping to tackle pollution and bring back some balance.
Delhi plan includes 6.47km pipeline
This plan includes a 6.47km closed pipeline, three big pumping stations, and real-time pollution monitoring.
It'll also divert untreated sewage from Jahangirpuri drain for proper cleaning before releasing it at Wazirabad.
With central funding and Delhi covering maintenance costs, the 15-year O&M period for the conveyance system, the goal is to double the river's flow and cut down on pollution in a section responsible for over three-quarters of Yamuna's contamination.
If all goes well, we could see much cleaner water—and maybe even healthier river life, soon.