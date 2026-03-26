Delhi water crisis: Residents forced to book hotel rooms, bathtubs
Parts of Delhi, including Civil Lines and Karol Bagh, have been struggling with a water shortage since a major pipeline burst at the Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant on March 22.
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is sending out tankers, but it has not been enough to meet everyone's needs.
Officials say repairs are moving fast and normal supply should be back by March 25.
Residents get creative amid crisis
With taps running dry, people are getting creative: some like Deepak Baweja have even booked hotel rooms to use the attached bathroom and shower, while some residents, such as Rajiv Gupta, have been collecting water from a nearby Municipal Corporation of Delhi school to bathe.
DJB said restoration work is close to completion and that water supply is likely to be fully restored by Wednesday night.