Delhi weather: Above-normal temperatures ahead of AI summit
India
Delhi is gearing up for the India AI Impact Summit on February 19, 2026, with big names like French President Emmanuel Macron in town.
Prime Minister Modi will welcome world leaders at Bharat Mandapam after the classic 'family photo.'
But instead of the usual February chill, Delhi is experiencing above-normal temperatures and mainly clear skies.
IMD report on weather
The India Meteorological Department says Delhi's temperatures are running 1.6°C to 3°C hotter than normal, with highs between 26°C and 28°C—some parts even hit over 30°C recently, a five-year record for February.
A quick rain shower on February 18 brought some relief, and the IMD reported above-normal temperatures for Thursday.