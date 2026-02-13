Delhi weather: Above-normal temps expected over the next week
Delhi's in for a stretch of above-normal temperatures over the next seven days, as a Western Disturbance moves away and another is expected to approach the western Himalayas.
Expect highs running 3-5°C above average, with mostly clear skies kicking things off this weekend.
Daytime temps steady between 25-26degC
From February 14-15, it'll be mostly clear with daytime temps steady between 25°C and 26°C and nights hovering close to 10°C.
Skies are expected to stay mostly clear through the weekend, while February 17-18 could bring more clouds, some light rain, and a shift in wind direction.
Expect stickier-than-usual conditions
The extra warmth mixed with humidity means things might feel stickier than usual—so outdoor plans or travel could get tricky around February 17-18 if rain hits.
Nights will be warmer too (slightly warmer than usual), so you might want to rethink those winter layers!