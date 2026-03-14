Delhi weather: IMD forecasts thunderstorms, rain, cool temperatures next week
Big change coming for Delhi's weather starting March 15.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says get ready for thunderstorms, gusty winds (up to 50km per hour), and some much-needed clouds and light rain.
After all that recent heat, temperatures will finally cool down a bit: expect highs near 30 Celsius and lows around 18 Celsius.
What to expect on other days?
The weather stays unpredictable this week:
Monday: partly cloudy with strong daytime winds — 32 Celsius/15 Celsius.
Tuesday: similar conditions with strong winds — 32 Celsius/16 Celsius.
By Wednesday, look out for more storms and rain with temperatures nudging up to 33 Celsius.
Thursday and Friday stay cloudy with similar highs.
Residents are advised to stay cautious during storms and high winds; avoid outdoor activities during severe conditions, so maybe keep those outdoor plans flexible.