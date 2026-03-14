Delhi weather: IMD forecasts thunderstorms, rain, cool temperatures next week

What to expect on other days?

The weather stays unpredictable this week:

Monday: partly cloudy with strong daytime winds — 32 Celsius/15 Celsius.

Tuesday: similar conditions with strong winds — 32 Celsius/16 Celsius.

By Wednesday, look out for more storms and rain with temperatures nudging up to 33 Celsius.

Thursday and Friday stay cloudy with similar highs.

Residents are advised to stay cautious during storms and high winds; avoid outdoor activities during severe conditions, so maybe keep those outdoor plans flexible.