Delhi weather: Light rain expected on February 18
India
Delhi isn't saying goodbye to winter just yet—light rain is expected on February 18, keeping things misty and a bit humid.
Daytime temps will hover in the mid-20s, dropping to the low teens at night.
The Air Quality Index was 207 on February 16 (not great), but there's hope it'll get better soon.
AAP takes a dig at BJP's air quality monitoring
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is calling out the BJP government for how it tracks Delhi's air quality, especially questioning why new monitoring stations are set up in green areas.
This criticism highlights how important reliable pollution data is when tackling Delhi's air problems—and shows that even clean air can get political here.