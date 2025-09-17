Delhi weather: Light rain, thunderstorms bring some relief India Sep 17, 2025

Delhi saw some much-needed light rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, making things feel a bit fresher.

The IMD put out yellow and orange alerts for different parts of the city.

Temperatures stayed a little above normal at 25.6°C, skies were mostly cloudy, and winds picked up.

Air quality was moderate at an AQI of 107—so not perfect, but not terrible either.