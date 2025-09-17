Next Article
Delhi weather: Light rain, thunderstorms bring some relief
Delhi saw some much-needed light rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, making things feel a bit fresher.
The IMD put out yellow and orange alerts for different parts of the city.
Temperatures stayed a little above normal at 25.6°C, skies were mostly cloudy, and winds picked up.
Air quality was moderate at an AQI of 107—so not perfect, but not terrible either.
Yellow, orange alerts issued for different parts
The rain brought some relief from the usual September heat.
If you're in north or central Delhi (including New Delhi and Shahdara), there's a yellow alert for light rain; east and south areas have an orange alert for heavier rainfall and gusty winds.
So maybe keep an umbrella handy for now!