Next Article
Chhattisgarh Maoists announce truce, kill 2 civilians next day
India
Maoist rebels in Chhattisgarh announced a ceasefire, but just a day later, two civilians—Dashru Ram Oyam and Bandi Korram—were killed near security camps.
Both were accused by the Maoists of being police informers.
These back-to-back incidents have made people question if the rebels are actually serious about peace talks.
Maoist spokesperson issues audio message
After the killings, authorities intensified security operations in the Bastar region.
Officials say forces will stay extra alert, echoing Home Minister Amit Shah's push to end Maoist violence in the state by 2026.
Even though a Maoist spokesperson put out an audio message supporting the ceasefire, their actions seem to tell a different story.