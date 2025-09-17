Chhattisgarh Maoists announce truce, kill 2 civilians next day India Sep 17, 2025

Maoist rebels in Chhattisgarh announced a ceasefire, but just a day later, two civilians—Dashru Ram Oyam and Bandi Korram—were killed near security camps.

Both were accused by the Maoists of being police informers.

These back-to-back incidents have made people question if the rebels are actually serious about peace talks.