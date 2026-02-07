Delhi weather: Max temp reaches 24.8degC; air quality remains poor
Delhi saw a sunny boost on February 6, with temperatures reaching 24.8°C—warmer than usual for this time of year.
The morning haze cleared up quickly, but the air quality stayed stubbornly poor, with an AQI of 220.
Weather forecast for today
Expect similar weather on February 7: mild temps (23-25°C) and breezy winds to clear out the fog.
But here's the catch—Delhi was just ranked the country's second most polluted city in January, with PM2.5 levels nearly three times above safe limits.
Ghaziabad is struggling even more, topping charts at 184 ug/m3.
All this means air pollution is still a serious health risk for everyone.