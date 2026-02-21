Delhi weather: Maximum temperature reaches 28degC
India
Delhi hit 28°C on Friday, with a minimum of 12.8°C.
Air quality stayed "poor" for the seventh day in a row, with an AQI of 210.
No immediate break from pollution
If you're heading out, brace for more heat and no immediate break from pollution.
Light winds are failing to clear out the smog, so things might feel stuffy and unhealthy outside.
The IMD says temperatures could climb even higher next week, so it's smart to stay aware and take care.