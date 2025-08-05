Next Article
Delhi weather: Rain, humidity expected today
Heads up, Delhi! The IMD says to expect moderate rain and cloudy skies this Tuesday.
Temperatures will dip a bit, ranging from 25°C in the morning to around 32°C during the day.
Monday already brought some storms and sticky humidity—up to 68%—so keep those umbrellas handy.
Tips for the day
Rain and high humidity could potentially affect outdoor plans or your commute.
Air quality is "moderate" (AQI at 116), which is mostly fine but can be challenging for anyone with breathing issues or allergies.
It's advisable to check the forecast before heading out and consider swapping outdoor hangouts for something indoors if you can.