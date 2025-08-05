Jharkhand: JMM patriarch Shibu Soren (81) dies; 3-day state mourning India Aug 05, 2025

Shibu Soren, the legendary JMM co-founder and a major voice for Jharkhand's tribal community, will be laid to rest with full state honors on Tuesday.

He passed away in Delhi at 81 after battling kidney problems.

The state is observing three days of mourning—most schools are closed, and people can pay their respects at the Jharkhand Assembly.