Jharkhand: JMM patriarch Shibu Soren (81) dies; 3-day state mourning
Shibu Soren, the legendary JMM co-founder and a major voice for Jharkhand's tribal community, will be laid to rest with full state honors on Tuesday.
He passed away in Delhi at 81 after battling kidney problems.
The state is observing three days of mourning—most schools are closed, and people can pay their respects at the Jharkhand Assembly.
Rahul Gandhi, others likely to attend funeral
Big names from politics, including Rahul Gandhi, are expected at his funeral in Nemra, Ramgarh.
Officials are making special arrangements for the crowds and traffic.
Both Rajya Sabha and the state assembly have paused their sessions to honor Soren's legacy—he led JMM for nearly four decades and played a huge role in bringing tribal issues into national focus.