Chhattisgarh: Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel's son sent to judicial custody
Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, will stay in jail for another 14 days as part of a massive ₹2,161 crore money laundering case.
He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 18, 2025, and the next court hearing is set for August 18, 2025.
Interim bail plea
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has given Bhupesh Baghel permission to challenge several cases against him—including those tied to alleged scams in liquor sales, online betting (Mahadev App), rice milling, and coal.
The court also said he can apply for interim bail.
Baghel claims investigators haven't filed complete charge sheets yet, which he says affects his right to fair legal treatment.