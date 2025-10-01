Next Article
Delhi weather: Rain, thunderstorms expected on Dussehra
Delhi's set for a weather twist this Dussehra, with thunderstorms and a thunderstorm with rain expected on Thursday, October 2.
Temperatures should stay between 25°C and 34°C, so you might want to keep an umbrella handy if you're heading out for the festivities.
Outdoor celebrations may be affected
This change in weather could put a damper on outdoor celebrations and daily routines—so plan accordingly.
For now, Delhi's skies were clear on Wednesday, but humidity was high (up to 100% in the morning), and the Air Quality Index sits at a "moderate" 130.