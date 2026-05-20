Delhi welfare board allocates over ₹18Cr for 100k construction workers
Delhi is rolling out a summer relief plan for over 100,000 construction workers to help them cope with scorching temperatures.
The government's welfare board is behind this move, and they've set aside more than ₹18 crore to get things started.
Distribution of these kits will kick off soon.
Nine item kits delivered by agency
Each kit packs nine essentials: ORS packets, glucose, sattu, syrup concentrate, a steel water bottle, cotton towel, sun cap, heat rash powder, and utility bag, all aimed at keeping workers hydrated and protected from the sun.
To make sure everyone gets their kit quickly at work sites across Delhi, a private agency is expected to handle the delivery.
Four hour breaks and adjusted hours
Alongside the kits, Delhi has introduced four-hour afternoon breaks and changed work hours so laborers spend less time in dangerous midday heat, part of a bigger push to keep workers safe during tough weather.