Delhi widow Usha Rani Sethi entangled in 18cr loan fraud

Jagdamba Metals linked to forged PAN

Police discovered that forged documents, including a fake PAN card with Sethi's name but wrong details, were used to get these loans under the company name Jagdamba Metals.

The main accused, Sachin and his brother-in-law Sanjeev Dixit (who already has a history of fraud), reportedly funneled the money through 11 shell companies before withdrawing it.

While Dixit is now in jail and Sachin is missing, Sethi is left dealing with legal troubles over unpaid property dues, a tough spot for someone just trying to rent out her apartments.