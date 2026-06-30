Delhi widow Usha Rani Sethi entangled in 18cr loan fraud
A 55-year-old widow from Delhi, Usha Rani Sethi, found herself in the middle of a massive loan fraud after learning about unpaid dues of ₹70 lakh on her two Vivek Vihar apartments.
She had rented them out back in 2012 to two men who claimed to be business partners.
Turns out, one of them allegedly used her documents to take loans worth ₹18 crore.
Jagdamba Metals linked to forged PAN
Police discovered that forged documents, including a fake PAN card with Sethi's name but wrong details, were used to get these loans under the company name Jagdamba Metals.
The main accused, Sachin and his brother-in-law Sanjeev Dixit (who already has a history of fraud), reportedly funneled the money through 11 shell companies before withdrawing it.
While Dixit is now in jail and Sachin is missing, Sethi is left dealing with legal troubles over unpaid property dues, a tough spot for someone just trying to rent out her apartments.