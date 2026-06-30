Delhi will ban new gasoline 2-wheeler registrations from April 2028 India Jun 30, 2026

Starting April 2028, Delhi won't allow new gasoline two-wheelers to be registered, part of its push for cleaner transport under the Delhi EV Policy 2026.

To make the switch easier, you can get up to ₹30,000 off when buying an electric two-wheeler and another ₹10,000 for scrapping an eligible old gasoline bike.

While EVs made up just a small slice of Delhi's total sales in FY26 (Apr 2025-Mar 2026), the city's adoption rate is already ahead of the national average.