Delhi will ban new gasoline 2-wheeler registrations from April 2028
Starting April 2028, Delhi won't allow new gasoline two-wheelers to be registered, part of its push for cleaner transport under the Delhi EV Policy 2026.
To make the switch easier, you can get up to ₹30,000 off when buying an electric two-wheeler and another ₹10,000 for scrapping an eligible old gasoline bike.
While EVs made up just a small slice of Delhi's total sales in FY26 (Apr 2025-Mar 2026), the city's adoption rate is already ahead of the national average.
TVS, Bajaj ramp EV production
Big names like TVS and Bajaj are ramping up production: TVS is boosting monthly output to 50,000 units and Bajaj has already hit that mark with plans for more factories.
Hero MotoCorp wants to nearly double its yearly EV numbers by fiscal 2027.
Experts say if other big states follow Delhi's lead all at once, it could put real pressure on manufacturers to keep up with demand.