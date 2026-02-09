'In memory of Afzal Guru': 9 Delhi schools receive bomb-threats
Nine schools across Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning, prompting emergency evacuations and security measures. The affected institutions include Loreto Convent in Delhi Cantonment, Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini, Cambridge School's Srinivaspuri and New Friends Colony campuses, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar, CM Shri School in Rohini, DTEA School in INA, Bal Bharti School in Rohini, and Manav Sthali School in New Rajinder Nagar.
The Delhi Police was informed about the threats and immediately deployed fire teams and bomb disposal squads to the schools. Students and staff were safely evacuated from all affected premises as a precautionary measure. The police are currently conducting thorough searches at these locations to ensure safety and security. Delhi Police, fire teams, and bomb disposal squads are present at the spots.
Threat email warned of explosion, signed by 'Khalistan National Army'
The threat email, which was accessed by India Today, warned of an explosion at 1:11pm. It read: "Delhi will become Khalistan. In memory of Afzal Guru. There will be an explosion at 1:11pm The email was signed by the 'Khalistan National Army' and also threatened a blast in Parliament on February 13th at the same time. "There will be a blast in Parliament on February 13th at 1:11pm. Punjab is Khalistan," it read.
Similar hoax bomb threats in recent days
This incident comes on the heels of a similar pattern of hoax bomb threats that have been disrupting educational institutions in major Indian cities. Earlier this year, five schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on January 29. Those threats were later found to be hoaxes. Delhi Police officials have said investigations are underway to trace the source of these repeated threats with a warning that those responsible for hoaxes would face strict action.