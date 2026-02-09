'In memory of Afzal Guru': 9 Delhi schools receive bomb-threats

Nine schools across Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning, prompting emergency evacuations and security measures. The affected institutions include Loreto Convent in Delhi Cantonment, Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini, Cambridge School's Srinivaspuri and New Friends Colony campuses, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar, CM Shri School in Rohini, DTEA School in INA, Bal Bharti School in Rohini, and Manav Sthali School in New Rajinder Nagar.

Security response Students and staff evacuated The Delhi Police was informed about the threats and immediately deployed fire teams and bomb disposal squads to the schools. Students and staff were safely evacuated from all affected premises as a precautionary measure. The police are currently conducting thorough searches at these locations to ensure safety and security. Delhi Police, fire teams, and bomb disposal squads are present at the spots.

Email warning Threat email warned of explosion, signed by 'Khalistan National Army' The threat email, which was accessed by India Today, warned of an explosion at 1:11pm. It read: "Delhi will become Khalistan. In memory of Afzal Guru. There will be an explosion at 1:11pm The email was signed by the 'Khalistan National Army' and also threatened a blast in Parliament on February 13th at the same time. "There will be a blast in Parliament on February 13th at 1:11pm. Punjab is Khalistan," it read.

