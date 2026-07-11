Delhi will heat up again after short break from rains
Delhi is about to heat up again after a short break from the rain.
The IMD says Saturday will be mostly dry, with highs around 36 to 38 degrees Celsius and lows at 25 to 27 degrees Celsius.
You might catch a quick shower or thunderstorm in some spots early on, but westerly winds are expected to push temperatures higher through the day.
IMD: Monsoon weak until July 15
Rainfall was actually way above average for early July: 132.2mm so far, which is nearly 151% more than usual at Safdarjung.
Still, don't count on more rain just yet: the IMD expects the monsoon to stay weak until July 15 as weather patterns shift north.
From July 12-16, expect partly cloudy skies for July 12-14 and generally cloudy skies for July 15-16, with hotter days (up to 39 degrees Celsius), with only slim chances of any real rain.
The good news? Recent showers have helped improve Delhi's air quality for now.