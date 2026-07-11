Delhi will heat up again after short break from rains

IMD: Monsoon weak until July 15

Rainfall was actually way above average for early July: 132.2mm so far, which is nearly 151% more than usual at Safdarjung.

Still, don't count on more rain just yet: the IMD expects the monsoon to stay weak until July 15 as weather patterns shift north.

From July 12-16, expect partly cloudy skies for July 12-14 and generally cloudy skies for July 15-16, with hotter days (up to 39 degrees Celsius), with only slim chances of any real rain.

The good news? Recent showers have helped improve Delhi's air quality for now.