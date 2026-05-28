Delhi will pilot hydrogen fuel-cell busses with NTPC and DTC

DTC operating under gross cost contract

The busses will run under a gross cost contract, with DTC handling operations and NTPC providing the vehicles through its corporate social responsibility initiative.

DTC covers day-to-day running costs, while support for any extra expenses beyond the GCC framework is still being considered through NTPC's CSR mechanism and other arrangements.

The partnership is being finalized now, and it fits right into Delhi's bigger plan to bring in low-emission technology for a healthier city.