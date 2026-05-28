Delhi will pilot hydrogen fuel-cell busses with NTPC and DTC
Delhi is about to roll out two hydrogen fuel-cell busses as part of a new pilot project with NTPC and DTC.
This move is all about cleaner, zero-emission public transportation and tackling the city's pollution problem.
Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh called it a major step toward greener urban transit, showing Delhi's push for smarter mobility.
DTC operating under gross cost contract
The busses will run under a gross cost contract, with DTC handling operations and NTPC providing the vehicles through its corporate social responsibility initiative.
DTC covers day-to-day running costs, while support for any extra expenses beyond the GCC framework is still being considered through NTPC's CSR mechanism and other arrangements.
The partnership is being finalized now, and it fits right into Delhi's bigger plan to bring in low-emission technology for a healthier city.