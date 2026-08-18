Delhi woman, 52, allegedly jumps from 7th floor in Noida
India
A 52-year-old woman from Delhi, who had been staying with her sister in Noida's Sector 78, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the seventh floor on Monday morning.
She had been struggling with depression, and no suicide note was found.
Woman jumped using plastic stool
The woman left for a morning walk but went to the seventh floor instead and jumped off using a plastic stool.
A security guard heard her fall and quickly alerted her family and police.
Her husband had passed away earlier, and her two children live with her in-laws' family in Gurugram.
The family had urged her to stay with them because of her ongoing mental health struggles.
Police are investigating further.