Delhi woman allegedly attacked with diluted corrosive substance in Bhajanpura
India
A 24-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with a diluted corrosive substance while heading to work in Delhi's Bhajanpura area on Tuesday morning.
She was quickly taken to the hospital, and police arrived soon after.
Accused arrested, victim at GTB hospital
The accused, a 41-year-old man who had known the woman for about six months, has been arrested.
Police have filed a case under the new criminal code and are looking into what led up to the incident.
The woman is currently being treated at GTB Hospital.